CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A Corpus Christi lab will soon be able to test for the coronavirus, according to Texas Governor Greg Abbott.

According to the governor, six labs within the state are already capable of testing for the COVID-19 virus. Corpus Christi is one of the remaining four that will become capable of the required testing within the coming days.

"The state of Texas continues to build on our existing capabilities to protect public health and safeguard our communities against the coronavirus,” said Governor Abbott. “With six of Texas’ public health labs now equipped to test for the coronavirus, and the remaining four soon to follow, our state is better positioned to confront and mitigate any potential spread of this virus. The risk to Texans remains low, and I ask that communities across the state continue to heed the guidance of local, state, and federal health officials."

The labs are all part of the Laboratory Response Network, which exists to provide laboratory diagnostics and maintain the capacity to respond to biological and chemical threats and other public health emergencies. The six public health labs within the network that are equipped to perform COVID-19 tests include Austin, Houston, Dallas, El Paso, Fort Worth, and Lubbock. The remaining four labs in the network will be equipped with testing capabilities in the coming days: Tyler, San Antonio, Corpus Christi, and Harlingen. The state public health lab network will be able to test over 125 patients per day once the entire network is equipped. Officials say the ability to provide testing in Texas will help shorten the time for healthcare providers to receive test results and public health officials to take appropriate steps.

The first case of COVID-19 in Texas (outside of the repatriation efforts carried out in San Antonio) was announced Wednesday, March 4th in Fort Bend County. Specimens from the individual were tested at the Houston Health Department Laboratory, and the results were reported in less than 24 hours. DSHS is providing assistance to aid Fort Bend County as they conduct their epidemiological contact investigation. The risk to Texans remains low, according to health officials.