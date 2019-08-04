CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A man is in jail after causing an accident on I-37 that sent another man to the hospital.

Illi-Anna Martinez

It happened just after 10 Saturday night on the 8800 block of I-37 northbound.

Corpus Christi police said a 50 year old man was traveling northbound on I-37 when another driver, an 18-year-old man, struck the rear end of his truck.

The 50-year-old then lost control of his vehicle and hit the center median.

He was taken to Spohn Shoreline and remains in serious condition.

Witnesses told police 18-year-old Grayson Salas appeared to be speeding and was weaving in and out of traffic before he struck the 50-year-old man's vehicle.

He was booked into the Nueces County Jail for intoxication assault with a vehicle.

His bond has been set at $250,000.