HOUSTON — The teen charged in a mass shooting at a Texas high school last year has been formally declared incompetent to stand trial.
Dimitrios Pagourtzis is charged with capital murder in the May 2018 Santa Fe High School attack that left 10 people dead and 13 wounded.
A judge has ordered a third psychiatric examination on Pagourtzis in October to help determine whether the former student is mentally competent to stand trial.
District Court Judge John Ellisor on ordered psychiatrist Dr. Victor Scarano to complete an examination of Pagourtzis, The Galveston County Daily News reported. Scarano was hired by the district attorney's office.
RELATED: Psychiatrist declares accused Santa Fe gunman incompetent; trial may be delayed
RELATED: Accused Santa Fe gunman to get third psych evaluation
RELATED: Accused Santa Fe gunman's mental state is deteriorating while in jail, attorney says
RELATED: Santa Fe school shooter’s trial moved to Fort Bend County
Pagourtzis' defense team and a court-ordered independent psychologist, Karen Gollaher, have already finished their evaluations of the teen.
Pagourtzis' attorney Nick Poehl declined to comment at the time, citing a gag order issued Tuesday.
Poehl argued in August that Pagourtzis' mental health had deteriorated since his arrest and that he had no understanding of the legal proceedings.
The trial that was scheduled for next year was been moved to Fort Bend County, 45 miles (70 kilometers) from Galveston County — where the attack happened — because of intense publicity.
Court records show Pagourtzis also faces federal charges.
ALSO POPULAR ON KHOU.COM
- 'Sunday, I'll for sure be there' | Kanye West fans react to rapper's pending visit to Lakewood Church
- Report: 'Friends' reunion special in the works with all six original cast members
- People magazine names John Legend as 2019 Sexiest Man Alive
Send us a news tip | Download our app | #HTownRush Newsletter