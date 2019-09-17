CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The last air quality permit needed for that 7-billion dollar ExxonMobil plant called Gulf Coast Growth Ventures was on the line Monday night in Portland as project representatives and the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality gave the public a chance to speak their minds.

The company has already received its air quality permit for the main site just outside of Portland, but this second permit will specifically be for it's marine terminal on the La Quinta Channel, but not everyone is happy about it.

"People over profit," chanted a group of activist who call themselves, 'For the Greater Good'.

The group wore masks and held signs as they were escorted out of Gregory-Portland High School by police after causing the disruption.

"We're here to say we had enough of it. We're tired of our agencies and officials basically selling us out to big industry," said Isabel Araiza with 'For the Greater Good' activist group.

The group was there to make sure their opposition was heard by the T.C.E.Q.

The forum was a chance for community members to ask questions and give their statements in hopes of influencing the final decision on the air quality permit request. The request was made by Gulf Coast growth Ventures for their companion terminal site on the La Quinta Channel.

Representatives with the future plastics plant sat on one side of the podium and those with T.C.E.Q. on the other.

"We'll review the comments and take those into consideration when we are making the final decision on this permit application," said Sierra Redding who is an attorney for T.C.E.Q.

Most of the questions asked by members of the audience centered around environmental safety concerns and how the company plans to monitor the air quality in the area.

"If I leave you with one thing tonight, is that I have complete confidence in the facility design for this terminal meets the protective measures for this project," said Paul Fritsch, site manager with Gulf Coast Growth Ventures.

It was just last week when the plant broke ground for the major project just northwest of Portland, sitting on what was once cotton fields. ExxonMobil joined together with SABIC to build the facility which is expected to bring 6000 construction jobs and 600 permanent jobs to the area.

No word on when the final decision by the T.C.E.Q. will be made.

