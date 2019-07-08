CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — This week on Paws for Pets, Kristin Diaz visits PAAC, People Assisting Animal Control.

PAAC is located on Ayers and Holly in Corpus Christi.

They are not a shelter and only take in animals from Animal Control.

All animals adopted out from PAAC will be fully vaccinated and spayed or neutered. You can adopt their cats from Petco in Calallen or Corpus Christi.

The adoption rate is $15 for all cats.

PAAC does have an animal clinic that is open to the public.

If you are interested in adopting, fostering or would like to donate to them, contact them today.

