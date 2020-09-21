AEP reminds customers to be prepared as Tropical Storm Beta approaches

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — AEP Texas is reminding Texas Gulf Coast residents that are on life support systems to make necessary medical arrangements now as Tropical Storm Beta approaches.
AEP says the storm will likely cause scattered power outages. Tropical Storm Beta is predicted to make landfall Monday evening. The storm is predicted to bring heavy rain and potential flooding to coastal areas.
Here are a few reminders and tips from AEP.
Safety reminders:
- All power lines should be considered energized and dangerous. Do not touch anything in contact with the line, such as trees, fences or standing water. Please keep children and pets inside during and after the storm. Report downed power lines by calling (866) 223-8508.
- All AEP Texas crews are following strict COVID-19 safety guidelines, which include wearing a mask and practicing physical and social distancing.
- Customers should not approach crews for any reason, especially due to enhanced COVID-19 safety guidelines.
Additional Tips in the Event of an Outage
- Unplug major appliances and electronic equipment like televisions, VCRs and computers and turn them on one at a time when power is restored. If an outage occurs, please switch your air conditioning unit to off.
- Keep refrigerator and freezer doors closed as much as possible to keep cold air inside.
- If you use a portable or RV generator, follow the manufacturers' instructions. Always locate the portable generator outside the home away from open windows.