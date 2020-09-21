AEP reminds customers to be prepared as Tropical Storm Beta approaches

AEP says Tropical Storm Beta will likely cause scattered power outages. Here are a few tips and reminders.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — AEP Texas is reminding Texas Gulf Coast residents that are on life support systems to make necessary medical arrangements now as Tropical Storm Beta approaches.

AEP says the storm will likely cause scattered power outages. Tropical Storm Beta is predicted to make landfall Monday evening. The storm is predicted to bring heavy rain and potential flooding to coastal areas.

Here are a few reminders and tips from AEP.

Safety reminders: