PORT CLINTON, Ohio — The 2 p.m. update will be streamed live in this story.

An update is set for 2 p.m. for more information on the Thursday night fire at the African Safari Wildlife park that left 10 animals dead.

Outside the gates of the wildlife park on Friday morning, there have been Ottawa County Sheriff’s deputies and Danbury police going in and out.

The park remains closed Friday.

What we already know is that three giraffes, three forest antelope, three Red River hogs and a springbok died Thanksgiving night when a barn caught fire and they couldn’t escape. A zebra that was in the overhang on the outside of the barn was able to get out harm's way as the fire spread. A giraffe in a neighboring barn was let out in case that structure also caught fire. Park employees have put the animal back in its enclosure.

"We are devastated by this loss. These are animals we cared for everyday and our team is just devastated. We appreciate the support of the community and the first responders to help us save what we can," said Holly Hunt, a co-owner of the park.

The wildlife park is on 100 acres and was closed for Thanksgiving when the fire took place. According to the park, the animals were in the barn for “overnight care and security.”

No staff or firefighters were injured and they were able to save a zebra out of the barn.

The state fire marshal was arriving at the park Friday morning.

