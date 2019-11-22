MINNETONKA, Minn. — Secondhound Hounds knew they would be soon be getting a dog who had just lost her entire litter.

The dog, who was coming to them from a breeder, had given birth to her puppies prematurely. None of them survived.

Then came the unexpected.

The animal rescue based in Minnetonka got a message: A dog had just died from seizures, leaving behind five two-week-old puppies.

A mother without her puppies. Puppies without their mother.

The solution seemed obvious, but it wasn't a sure bet.

The dog who had just lost her litter was still full of milk and able to nurse, an option preferable to the orphan puppies being bottle-fed. But there was only about a 50 percent chance of the mother accepting the litter, said Secondhand Hounds Executive Director Rachel Mairose.

"Some mommas smell other puppies and immediately decide not to accept them," the group wrote in a Facebook post.

Not this time.

Five two-week-old puppies and their "adoptive" mother.

"She started cleaning them. Letting them nurse. She dutifully snuggles them and counts them and loves them. They are her puppies now," read the post about the introduction which happened Wednesday.

The dog and puppies are currently staying with a (human) foster mom until the puppies are old enough to adopt.

Mairose expects the puppies and their adoptive mother to be available to adopt in about a month, with the puppies able to go home to their new families about a month after that.

They'll be on the Secondhand Hounds website when they're available.

