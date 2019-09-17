AGUA DULCE, Texas — Crosswalks in front of a busy elementary school might not seem like that big a deal for bigger cities but it's been a long time coming for the small town of Agua Dulce in rural Nueces County.

We have a lot of traffic moving through here," Nora Lopez, Agua Dulce Independent School District Interim Superintendent," said.

Lopez said 176 elementary students cross 5th street everyday to get to and from school..

"We haven't had crosswalks here in years," Lopez said.

But now they have a safer commute.

"We have received numerous calls, emails and texts saying that they are so glad that we finally did this," Lopez said.

Lopez said the district tried getting crosswalks back in March 2018 but they kept hitting road blocks.

"We're a small community, small district with very limited resources," Lopez said.

"We have seen kids running across the street both are back and forth and cars cant see them in between the other cars," Deputy William Kimbrell said.

Lopez said things changed when she talked to Agua Dulce City Marshall Joe Martinez.

"We were not gonna wait we needed to expedite this as fast as we could," Martinez said

So, he called his friend Nueces County Sheriff JC Hooper.

"This is something we take for granted in the big city right and just most other communities in this area you take crosswalks for granted but hey were just asking for a crosswalk," Hooper said.

A week later a community service crew from the Nueces County Jail painted two in front of the elementary school.

"At the Nueces county Jail we have a human asset of inmates who have been properly vetted and classified to the extent to where we can use them for public service projects exactly like this," Hooper said.

Lopez said shes grateful.

"All we did was put this out there but if it wasn't for Marshall Joe Martinez and Sheriff Hooper none of this would have gotten done," Lopez said.

Martinez said they will be replacing some old signs and putting up new ones in front of the school.

"That way everybody can be assured we're all on the same page as to where they are supposed to stop and where the kids are gonna be," Martinez said.

"It was great seeing these things on the ground and I felt a little guilty driving over them today because they're so pretty," Hooper said.