HUNTSVILLE, Texas (AP) - A 66-year-old Texas death row inmate who confessed to four slayings and at least nine rapes is set for lethal injection amid his lawyers' concerns that multiple health issues make it likely his execution will be botched and cause him unconstitutional pain.

Danny Paul Bible was condemned for killing a woman in Houston nearly 40 years ago.

Twenty-year-old Inez Deaton was stabbed with an ice pick, raped and left on the bank of a bayou.

Bible's lawyers say his health problems will prevent Texas prison technicians from inserting an IV for the lethal drugs. They're proposing a firing squad or nitrogen gas as means of execution, but Texas law only allows lethal injection.

Bible's attorneys are asking the U.S. Supreme Court to halt Wednesday evening's scheduled lethal injection.

