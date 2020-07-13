x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More (4) »

Corpus Christi's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Corpus Christi, Texas | kiiitv.com

news

CCIA public safety officer dies of COVID-19 complications

Officials said Lieutenant Bobby Almager worked as an airport public safety officer for 24 years.
Credit: Facebook Corpus Christi International Airport

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Corpus Christi International Airport officials confirmed public safety officer Lieutenant Bobby Almager died of COVID-19 complications.

Lieutenant Almager worked at the CCIA for 24 years.

This is a developing story. Keep up with 3 News on air and online for the updates.  

For the latest updates on coronavirus in the Coastal Bend, click here.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com: