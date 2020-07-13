CCIA public safety officer dies of COVID-19 complications

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Corpus Christi International Airport officials confirmed public safety officer Lieutenant Bobby Almager died of COVID-19 complications.
Lieutenant Almager worked at the CCIA for 24 years.
