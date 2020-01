INGLESIDE, Texas — According to DPS, a 40-year-old Alabama man was killed in a crash early Monday morning near Ingleside.

Troopers said just four in the morning the victim, Justin Gibson, was driving toward Ingleside on on State Highway 361 and for some reason veered off the roadway.

He went through a fence and a utility pole before hitting a palm tree. The crash is under investigation but troopers said he may have been drinking before the crash.

