Meteorologist Alan Holt explains what caused Hanna's damaging storm surge

Alan said it has a lot to do with the size of the storm coupled with the wind, and where you are at compared to where the storm strikes.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — On Sunday, 3 News talked with Meteorologist Alan Holt about the combination of all of the right elements that caused Hurricane Hanna's damaging storm surge.

Hanna only reached hurricane status less than 24 hours before making landfall way south of Corpus Christi. But the effects of the storm, still packed a powerful punch. And the storm surge caused the initial damage.

"A storm surge can happen with a category one hurricane or a category five," Alan said.

Alan said it has a lot to do with the size of the storm coupled with the wind, and where you are at compared to where the storm strikes.

"Because of its movement south of Corpus Christi, south of Baffin Bay and Kenedy County, the counter clockwise spin around Hanna ended up putting Corpus Christi and Corpus Christi Bay in a good position to receive the right front quadrant of the storm that often has the highest storm surge with it."

Alan said he was actually surprised by the amount of storm surge in Corpus Christi.

"When we were giving out the forecast on the 4 to 6 feet on storm surge, I was surprised to see what some of the locations," Alan said. "The art museum, the aquarium and Bob Hall Pier experienced given just that 4-6 surge. That was an eye opener for sure."

The surge at Bob Hall Pier was about 4 to 6 feet. The surge downtown roughly 3 feet.

It was relatively small but still caused major flooding.

"One of the take-aways from what we saw yesterday, that 4-6 feet that happened yesterday, also carries with it the wave heights on top of that," Alan said. "That isn't included in the storm surge, so a lot of what we saw downtown and even with the damage at Bob Hall Pier had to do with the storm surge plus the waves coming in on top of that."

As the area begins to dry up, folks are now left with a big mess to clean up in the wake of the storm.