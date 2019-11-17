WASHINGTON, Mo. — Hundreds of cars are lining up in the St. Louis area to fulfill one last wish for a young boy who died after a long battle with cancer.

Alec Ingram, of Washington, Missouri, was diagnosed with Osteosarcoma bone cancer in May 2015. He died on Nov. 7 at the age of 14.

Alec’s inspirational fight against childhood cancer touched hearts all over the world. His story and his love of sports cars went viral. Alec told his family his final wish was to have his funeral procession filled with them.

On Sunday, 4,500 cars from all over the country are expected to grant his final wish.

The Eureka, Missouri Community Facebook page shared photos Sunday morning of a rainbow of sports cars lining up in the Six Flags St. Louis parking lot. They’ll be making their way to Washington, Missouri, for Alec’s funeral Sunday afternoon.

Services start at 1 p.m. at Immanuel Lutheran Church. The procession will begin after the funeral service, starting at the church and continuing to the cemetery on Highway A. Sports cars will join in the procession and hundreds more will be parked along the route.

Dozens of businesses in downtown Washington are raising money for the Ingram family Sunday. A large fundraising effort has been organized with several small businesses, restaurants and shops in the area.

