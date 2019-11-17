WASHINGTON, Mo. — Hundreds of cars are lining up in the St. Louis area to fulfill one last wish for a young boy who died after a long battle with cancer.
Alec Ingram, of Washington, Missouri, was diagnosed with Osteosarcoma bone cancer in May 2015. He died on Nov. 7 at the age of 14.
Alec’s inspirational fight against childhood cancer touched hearts all over the world. His story and his love of sports cars went viral. Alec told his family his final wish was to have his funeral procession filled with them.
On Sunday, 4,500 cars from all over the country are expected to grant his final wish.
The Eureka, Missouri Community Facebook page shared photos Sunday morning of a rainbow of sports cars lining up in the Six Flags St. Louis parking lot. They’ll be making their way to Washington, Missouri, for Alec’s funeral Sunday afternoon.
Services start at 1 p.m. at Immanuel Lutheran Church. The procession will begin after the funeral service, starting at the church and continuing to the cemetery on Highway A. Sports cars will join in the procession and hundreds more will be parked along the route.
Read more about Alec's story here.
Dozens of businesses in downtown Washington are raising money for the Ingram family Sunday. A large fundraising effort has been organized with several small businesses, restaurants and shops in the area.
These businesses will donate a percentage of their sales on Sunday, Nov. 17 to the family:
- Vintage Trader - Elm Street
- Main Street Creamery - Main Street
- Olivino - Main Street
- Neighborhood Reads - Lafayette Street
- Modern Vintage - Main Street
- IB Nuts & Fruit Too - Elm Street
- Envy - Elm Street
- Loyal Bella - Elm Street
- Scudders & CO. Main Street Coffee - Main Street
- Four Seasons Florist & Vintage - Elm Street
- Dairy Delight - Eighth Street and Jefferson
- The Painted Home - Main Street
- Hazel’s Back Porch BBQ - Jefferson and Highway 100
- Mommy and Me - Main Street
- Trashy Roots - Second Street
- Bryan Haynes Gallery - Second Street
- Hillermann Nursery and Florist - Fifth Street
- Simply Natural - Highway 100
- Salty Siren Tattoo - Elm Street
- Brown Shoe Center - Heritage Hills Drive
- Pulque Mexican Restaurant - Highway 100 by Target
These businesses will have a donation jar on their counters:
- Beautiful Journey - Elm Street
- Josie's Old & New - Highway A
- Fairytale Cookies - 2nd Street
- Exit 11 Coffee - Jefferson Street
- Washington Coffee Shop - Fifth and Jefferson
- Cowan's - Elm Street
- Phillips 66 - Fifth and Elm
- Washington Animal Hospital - Fifth Street
- Not Just Cut & Dried - Elm Street
- Plush - Elm Street
- Marquart's Landing - Front Street
- Old Dutch Tavern - Elm Street
- Addie's - Main Street
- Joe's Bakery and Deli - Main Street
- The Tilted Skillet- Fifth Street
- Downtown Washington INC. & Post Office - Lafayette Street
- Schulte's Bakery - Fifth Street
- Williams Brothers Meat Market - Fifth Street
- Big Boys Subs and Wings - Jefferson Street
- Wimpy’s Burgers - Jefferson Street
- Gary Lucy Gallery- Main Street
- Streetside Tacos - Front Street