ALICE, Texas — Fire crews were called to the scene of a house fire just after 2 p.m. Wednesday at County Roads 383 and 3831.

When crews arrived they said the home was engulfed in flames.

Fire crews said three people were inside and managed to get out. Unfortunately, three dogs died in the blaze.

The home and the homeowner’s vehicle were deemed a total loss. The cause of the fire has still not been determined.

