Alice ISD student athletes, coaches, directors and sponsors to be tested for COVID-19 before UIL participation

ALICE, Texas — As part of Alice ISD’s UIL restart the district will be conducting COVID-19 tests for student athletes, coaches, directors and sponsors. In order to participate in UIL activities they must test negative for the virus.
Here’s the testing schedule:
Wednesday, September 2:
- Alice High School football, volleyball, cross-country and tennis athletes to be tested. In order to be tested student athletes must pre-register. Testing will take place at Alice High School-#1 Coyote Trail from 7:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.
Wednesday, September 9:
- Alice High School band, strutters, cheerleaders, and basketball players. Testing this day will also be for anyone who may have missed they last testing day.
Wednesday, September 23:
- Testing will be for 7th and 8th grade athletes in volleyball, football, cross-country, and high school golf athletes.
The district says information on testing for any other sports or organizations will be available soon.