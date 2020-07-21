Alice ISD will not be following the updated UIL sports schedule

UIL permits 4A schools to begin practices August 3. Alice ISD will not be starting that day to the rise of coronavirus cases.

ALICE, Texas — Tuesday, July 22 the University Interscholastic League (UIL) released plans for school sports programs across the state.

For 4A schools (Alice ISD) practice can begin on August 3. Alice ISD announced they will not be starting this day to the increase of coronavirus cases and “in accordance with the order issued by Jim Wells County on July 20,2020 that goes through October 9,2020.”

The district says they will continue to monitor COVID-19 updates and changes made to extracurricular activities by UIL and the TEA.

