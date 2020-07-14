Alice ISD will start the first three weeks of school with no in-person instruction

In an abundance of caution and safety Alice ISD schools will have classes virtually for the first three weeks of school.

ALICE, Texas — In an abundance of caution and safety Alice ISD school will have classes virtually for the first three weeks of school.

The Texas Education Agency only allows for schools to have three weeks for fully virtual classes to start the school year.

Alice ISD says they may extend the three-week period pending any orders from the city, county or state. Students are set to return to school August 12.

On July 30 Alice ISD Board of Trustees will be given a calendar option to consider delaying the start of the school year.

Later this week the district will be posting a reopening drat plan.