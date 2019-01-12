CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Bay Jewel hosted their annual Sweets with Santa event, Sunday, December 1.

The event kicked off the holidays by providing a gorgeous photo backdrop for families to take pictures.

Sweets were served and traditional Christmas stories were shared.

There was also a professional photographer available for a professional portrait session, which is a fun way that families will always remember this festive morning.

Sweets with Santa opened up a little earlier for children with sensory processing disorders in which they got to see Santa in a quiet, low light environment.

Many sponsors such as An Elegant Event, Let Them Eat Cake & Eatery,

and JB's German Bakery & Cafe made this event possible.

