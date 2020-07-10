Traffic alert: All main lanes of SH 358 will be closed overnight October 7 and 8

Here’s what you need to know before hitting the road.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — As part of the South Padre Island Drive Ramp Reversal Project the main lanes of SH 358 will be closed overnight on Wednesday, October 7 and Thursday, October 8.

The closures will be between Ayers Street and Weber Road and will allow workers to relocate traffic barriers as well as install overhead sign structure.

9 p.m. Wednesday (10/7) to 6 a.m. Thursday (10/8): Eastbound and westbound main lanes will be closed overnight for barrier relocation and overhead sign structure installation.

All eastbound main lanes will be closed between Ayers and Kostoryz Road. All eastbound traffic will merge to one right lane, take the Ayers exit and continue east on the SH 358 frontage road under SH 286 (Crosstown). Also, drivers traveling from northbound and southbound SH 286 to SH 358 eastbound will use the Kostoryz exit. Drivers may re-enter the SH 358 eastbound main lanes after Weber.

All westbound main lanes will be closed between Weber and Kostoryz. All eastbound traffic will merge to one right lane, take the Weber exit and continue west on the SH 358 frontage road under SH 286. The SH 358 westbound entrance ramps from Everhart Road and Weber will also be closed. Drivers may continue west on SH 358 frontage road and re-enter the SH 358 westbound main lanes after Kostoryz.

9 p.m. Thursday (10/8) to 6 a.m. Friday (10/9): The SH 358 eastbound main lanes will be closed overnight between Ayers and Kostoryz for barrier relocation.