Earlier today The City of Corpus Christi Street Operations Department in partnership with the Traffic Engineering Department held a photo opportunity at the Street Operations Traffic Management Center.

This event shared information on Alternate Holiday Routes that city residents can use during the busy holiday season.

Albert Quintanilla, Director of Street Operations presented several different travel options for headache-free travel.

These options included using Island Gate Way on Corona Drive to access the Island Way Shopping Center that houses Best Buy. Additionally, he shared information on businesses south of South Padre Island Drive (S.P.I.D) that can be accessed using Williams Drive, Corona Drive, and Tiger Lane.

Mr. Quintanilla also discussed McArdle Road as an option for accessing La Palmera Mall and The Shops at La Palmera.

The City encourages all motorists to practice their patience when traveling through city streets this holiday season.

Road construction is in full force and the Corpus Christi Police Department will be out making sure drivers are following the rules of the road.

All maps and additional information provided at the presentation can be found at www.cctexas.com/shortcuts.

For more information media representatives can contact Public Information Officer Melanie Lowry at 361-826-3837 or by email at melaniel@cctexas.com.

The City of Corpus Christi Street Operations Department

