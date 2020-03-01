DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — DeKalb County Police on the scene told 11Alive that a child is safe and a mother accused of kidnapping him is now in custody after a frantic few hours in DeKalb County.

Police issued an Amber Alert and Levi's Call in the early hours of Friday, hours after a mother allegedly assaulted her 6-year-old son and took him while making threats to his life.

Police said that around 9:25 p.m. on Thursday, Rochelle Riley drove her son to his father's house in DeKalb County. Police said she took their son out of the vehicle, "struck him multiple times with her fist" in the front yard in the view of the father and then put the child back in the vehicle before driving away.

She also allegedly sent several text messages to the father, "saying she either had or was going to kill the child," Sgt. B. L. Danner of DeKalb County Police said.

Police are looking for Rochelle Riley, left, and her child Anthony Johnson. Investigators feer the child is in danger.

DeKalb County Police Department

Police confirmed the child had been found and was safe around 4 a.m. The capture of the mother was confirmed shortly after that.

Police said they believed the mother was angry at the father over a previous incident, though they weren't clear about the details behind it.

