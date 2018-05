An Amber Alert was canceled Tuesday morning for three Central Texas children believed to be in danger.

The Burnet County Sheriff’s office was looking for Taniya (10), Teanna (8), and Brock Chatman (9).

Police believed the kids were with Tekecha Quinonce.

The Bertram Police Department says the kids were recovered in Houston and are safe and Quinonce was taken into custody.

