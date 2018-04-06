UPDATE:

An Amber Alert for a 7-year-old boy from Austin is over after the child was found safe Monday morning.

Police said the initial kidnapping call for Issac Salazar was made in the 1700 block of Timber Ridge Road in Southeast Austin.

According to Austin police, just after 5:30 a.m. Salazar was left inside of his parent's car with the keys in the ignition, and someone stole the vehicle with him still inside of it.

Police said they recovered the stolen vehicle just before 8 a.m, a 2017 Kia Sportage, in the 2900 block of South Interstate 35 Frontage Road, near St. Edward's University.

No other information was immediately available.

PREVIOUS DETAILS:

The Austin Police Department is looking for a 7-year-old boy who is believed to be with an unknown suspect Monday.

Police said Isaac Salazar, 7, is 4-foot-10, weighs 100 pounds, has brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing an orange shirt.

Officials said the suspect is driving a dark blue 2017 Kia Sportage. The car has a Texas license plate with the number HPV-9267. The suspect was last heard from in Austin, Texas.

Police said the child is believed to be in grave or immediate danger. Anyone with information on the child's whereabouts is asked to contact the police department at 512-974-5250.

