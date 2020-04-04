NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas — An Amber Alert has been issued for 8-year-old Kiley Marie Diaz of New Braunfels.

NBPD

According to officials, officers from the New Braunfels Police Department were called to a home in the 500 block of Starling Creek to assist Child Protective Services with the removal of Kiley from her home.

Kiley's mother became upset, locked CPS caseworkers out of the house and then took off with 8-year-old Kiley, according to a release from NBPD.

Officers at the scene spoke with witnesses who reported seeing Kiley and her mother walking through a nearby ditch in the Conrads Lane/Goodwin Lane area before getting into a black 4-door pickup truck.

Kiley was last seen wearing pink Mickey Mouse pajamas. Her mother has been identified as Alyssa Lopez, 29.

NBPD

Lopez has a sleeve tattoo featuring a sunflower. She was last seen wearing black workout shorts and a black t-shirt with white writing.

The truck was last seen heading south on I-35 and the last known location of the truck was in the Selma area.

Due to the circumstances surrounding the incident, it is believed that Kylie is in immediate danger.

Anyone with information on Alyssa or Kiley's whereabouts is asked to call 830-221-4100.