BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. — Am AMBER ALERT has been issued by the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation for a 15-month-old girl who's been missing since December.

According to the TBI, officials are searching for Evelyn Mae Boswell. Officials say the child has not been seen since December 26, 2019, however, she was only reported missing on Tuesday.

The toddler stands 2' tall and weighs 28 pounds with blonde hair and blue eyes. She was last seen wearing a pink tracksuit, pink shoes and a pink bow.

If you have any information regarding the whereabouts of child, please contact the Sullivan County Sheriff's Office at 423-279-7330 or the TBI at 1-800-TBIFIND