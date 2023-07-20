American G.I. Forum of South Texas honors local veterans & high school seniors

Eight high school seniors and three local veterans were awarded scholarships on Thursday night, that their universities have agreed to match.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Thursday night was full of honors and recognitions for some area high school students and veterans.

The Holiday Inn Marina in downtown Corpus Christi was where the Dr. Hector P. Garcia Founding Chapter and the Dr. Cleo P. Garcia Chapters of the American G.I. Forum of South Texas hosted the 9th annual Community Advocates Scholarship Awards Banquet.

Scholarships were awarded to local high school seniors as well as to three local veterans. The chapters awarded $500 to each recipient, which the colleges the students have chosen to attend announcing they will be matching that dollar amount.

The high school seniors who were recognized as this year's American G.I. Forum of South Texas Scholars and the colleges they plan to attend:

- Alexis De Leon, TAMU-CC

- Avalyn E. Flores, TAMU-CC

-Selena Flores, Del Mar College

-Julian Joslin, TAMU-CC

-Justin Lara, TAMU-CC

-Kennedy G. Martinez, TAMU-CC

-Tyler B. Valdez, TAMU-CC

-Alanna R. Zuniga, TAMU-Kingsville

The area veteran scholarship awardees:

- Bruce Krnavek Jr.: a military veteran with 12 years of service. He is a proud Moody High School graduate and is currently pursuing his education at Texas A&M Corpus Christi. Krnavek aims to set a strong example for his two sons, Bruce & Sean, as he continues his commitment to furthering his education.

- Danny Robledo: he served in the United States Marine Corps from 2007-2013. Robledo graduated from W.B. Ray High School and has been awarded the Global War on Terrorism Medal, National Defense Service Medal, Marine Good Conduct Medal and the Sea Service Deployment Medal. He is now attending Del Mar College.

- Yanellee Rodriguez: Yanellee served in the Marine Corps from 2017-2021, where she earned accolades such as the Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medal. She has obtained an Associate of Arts in Business Administration, all with a 4.0 GPA, and is currently pursuing a Bachelor in Animal Science with hopes to establish a veterinary clinic that offers affordable medical care for pets in need.

Congratulations to all of this year's scholarship recipients and awardees.

