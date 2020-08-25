American Red Cross prepares for Hurricane Laura

The American Red Cross is keeping a close eye as they prepare to keep residents out of harm’s way.

Alex Garcia Executive Director of the Corpus Christi chapter of Red Cross says the organization already has boots on the ground in areas expected to be hit hard by the storm like Beaumont and Galveston.



"A lot of the volunteers are there. their boots on the ground. We've already got the disaster response team all together. We're communicating on a regular basis and have been since Saturday,” said Garcia. “We got the teams all working on trying to make sure they've got all the preparedness they need you know clean up kits, cots, blankets, snacks. We worked out the logistics with the delivery of food.”

Some of those volunteers with boots on the ground are Coastal Bend residents. When it comes to evacuees heading toward the Coastal Bend there are protocols. Garcia says counties communicate with one another to make sure facilities are available for shelter, along with volunteers to man the shelters and provide meals and of course to make sure COVID safety procedures are followed.