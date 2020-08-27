American Red Cross volunteers assigned to the Lake Charles area after category 4 Hurricane Laura

Executive Director Alex Garcia said where help is needed -- that's where the American Red Cross will be.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Coastal Bend chapter of the American Red Cross said a group of 200 volunteers are in the process of being reassessed.

Some of the volunteers that were en route to the Houston, Beaumont area are now being sent to Lake Charles, Louisiana and Orange, Texas.

"It was a devastating hurricane no doubt, and so there is a need," Garcia said. "It's just a matter of -- there's different needs in different communities."