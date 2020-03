CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — An Army veteran's home caught fire early Tuesday morning.

Crews arrived at Royals Drive on the Island just after 3am. The fire started in the garage where most of the damage was done. A truck in the driveway caught on fire and the rest of the home has serious smoke damage. The cause of the blaze is unknown.

The Army veteran was previously diagnosed with PTSD and was assigned a service dog to help. The dog did not survive.