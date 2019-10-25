CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — It is estimated that 1,000 customers are without power as of 12:50 p.m. Friday, October 25.

Travis Elementary has dismissed school early due to the power outage.

Students were released earlier this morning to parents and guardians for pick-up.

Lunches cannot be served, and phones are not working correctly, due to not having power.

Students that have not yet been picked up are located in the school cafeteria.

3News will keep you updated with the latest weather alerts, power outages, and school closures.

