SAPD looking for teen girl missing since June

Angelica Perez disappeared on June 29, and may have run away from her home.

SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio authorities are asking for the public's help as they search for a 15-year-old girl they say has been missing since late June.

According to SAPD officials, Angelica Perez went missing June 29 after she may have run away from her home on the 21000 block of Thousand Oaks Drive on the northeast side. A police report states a relative found a note in the home stating that she "did not want to go home and had a bucket list of things she wanted to do."

was last seen along the 21000 block of Thousand Oaks Drive on the northeast side. Angelica stands 5 foot 5, weighs about 170 pounds, and has hazel eyes and brown hair.

SAPD says she is right-handed and has straight, shoulder-length hair. At the time she dissapeared, she was wearing glasses, a black crop-top and grey shorts.