SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio Police said in a fit of anger, a man killed his mom's dog, so now he's facing animal cruelty charges.

39-year-old James Garcia was arrested Saturday. Court records say Garcia was angry with his mom during an argument, so he grabbed "Roxy," a small dog, off the couch and threw her 18 feet across the room, slamming her into the floor.

Even though Roxy was rushed to a vet for emergency care, a veterinarian is quoted as saying the dog died of a burst heart.

Police say Garcia apologized for hurting the dog, but he was arrested.

Garcia was released on a $5,000 bond.