FORT VALLEY, Ga. — New details in the Anitra Gunn case now offer more clues into how the college student from Atlanta died.

A warrant from Crawford County says that Gunn's boyfriend DeMarcus Little strangled her on Valentine's Day, Feb. 14, across from Greer Road, near the Peach-Crawford County line.

Her body was found four days later, in a wooded area just off Greer Road. Authorities said that her body was partially covered, as if "someone tried to hide it." An official cause of death has not yet been determined, pending the results of an autopsy.

Little has since been charged with malice murder in connection to Gunn's death, a charge that carries a mandatory minimum sentence of 30 years and is punishable by death. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation made the announcement Friday.

RELATED: Murder warrant issued for boyfriend of slain college student Anitra Gunn

While authorities did officially link Little to Gunn's death, the GBI did not outline what new evidence came to light that led them to that conclusion, including whether Little acted alone and how Gunn's body was found.

Photos: Anitra Gunn reported missing

Gunn attended Westlake High School in Atlanta and was a senior agriculture student at Fort Valley State University in the Macon area. She was reported missing on Valentine's Day, Friday, after her father asked for a welfare check to be conducted at her home.

Authorities mounted an intense search for her, but it came to a tragic ending Tuesday, Feb. 18 after her body was found in the woods.

RELATED: Body found in search for missing Fort Valley student Anitra Gunn

Authorities named Little as their primary person of interest in the case soon after Gunn's body was found. Though he was not initially charged in her death, he was arrested the same day for charges of vandalism and criminal damage to property after a police report filed by Gunn outlines how he allegedly threw a brick through her window and slashed the tires on her car the week before her disappearance.

RELATED: What we know about Anitra Gunn's boyfriend

He was granted a $10,000 bond during a Feb. 21 court appearance related to those charges, but failed to post bond before the murder charge was brought, just hours later.

MORE ON THE ANITRA GUNN CASE

Timeline: Everything that's happened in the case of Fort Valley State student Anitra Gunn

'She was our sister': Fort Valley restaurant holds balloon release to honor Anitra Gunn

'Praying for strength': Slain Fort Valley college student remembered at restaurant where she worked

Missing-person report details Georgia college student's final texts to her father

Final text messages between Anitra Gunn and her 'Mami!'

Did slain Georgia college student hint at trouble on social media?