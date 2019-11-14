CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Corpus Christi Police Investigators need your help in solving a cold case from 2016.

At approximately 11:50 p.m. on Sunday, November 13, 2016, officers were called to the 5900 block of Weber in reference to a shooting.

Upon arriving, officers found 19-year-old Christopher Colton Cavazos dead at the scene from a gunshot wound.

An investigator tells 3News that Colton was shot while in the vehicle, but was found face down between two vehicles when officers arrived. Colton's family thinks this is an important detail that needs to clarified.

Colton's third-anniversary of his death is approaching, and his family desperately needs some type of closure.

Corpus Christi Police have obtained a surveillance video of a vehicle that they believed to be involved in the shooting.

The driver is considered to be a person of interest, according to police.

CCPD also asks that if you know who is responsible or have any additional information about this murder, please call Crime Stoppers at (361) 888-TIPS or submit the tip online.

Any information you provide to Crimes Stoppers which results in an arrest can earn you up to $2500 in cash.

Crime Stoppers always protects your identity and keeps information confidential.

Any new details that are provided will help investigators discover new leads into the investigation.

