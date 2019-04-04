CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Nueces Child Welfare Foundation supports and advocates for Nueces county children in foster care. They provide services, financial support, and networking tools for children in the care of DFPS. They strive to educate and raise awareness on topics of child abuse and neglect prevention.
