ROCKPORT, Texas — State investigators from the TCEQ in Austin are now looking into the tragic septic tank drowning of a toddler that happened last week in Rockport.

Aransas County is now joining the investigation into the drowning death of 2-year-old Charleigh Nelson.

RELATED: New details released following a 2-year-old girl's death in septic system at Paradise Lagoons RV Park

Charleigh Nelson fell down 15 feet into a septic system at Paradise Lagoons RV Park last Wednesday. A witness says she was playing on top of one of the septic tank lids when it gave way and she fell to her death. Her family has filed a lawsuit and Rockport City officials are promising to look into the septic system rules and regulations.

Now, the TCEQ is announcing it, too, is looking into how the girl ended up dying by falling into the septic system.

"Aransas County is currently cooperating with the authorities and investigating as much as possible any and all RV parks that are around, especially to the extent there are complaints. Aransas County wants to prevent this from ever happening again to the extent possible within the laws. It is a matter of concern to the county," Aransas County Attorney Kristen Barneby said.

RELATED: City of Rockport strengthening septic system rules

Barneby provided 3News with all of the county records dealing with Paradise Lagoons RV Park. Over the past eight years, there have been a number of repairs made to the system. But the last time the septic system was inspected was back in 2016, according to county records. Officials say this is because annual inspections are not mandated under current laws. Current codes stipulate inspections only need to happen after a system is first installed or if there has been a repair or complaint made to the system.

"As far as I can tell from reviewing the information that is available currently in the ongoing investigation, Aransas County was in compliance. But that does not mean Aransas County is going to sit back and not take further action if it's available," Barneby said,

The possible actions the county could take are unclear at this time. But, both city and county officials seem to believe that state lawmakers are going to have to be the ones to call for change so that children like Charliegh do not die because yearly inspections are not part of the rules.