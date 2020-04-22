CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — During this pandemic we've seen several unique birthday celebrations.

A celebration was held for Cindi Johnson Hudson. She turned 65 today.

Friends and family members organized around the corner from her house at the Hamlin center, carrying signs and birthday gifts

A fire truck joined in on the celebration.

“So warmed and heartfelt yes especially at 65 haha being quarentined." Said Hudson.

From everyone here at 3News we would like to wish Cindi a very happy birthday as well.