SAN ANTONIO — A family of four was forced to jump from the second story of a burning apartment building early Sunday morning, the San Antonio Fire Department said.

The flames started at an apartment complex in the 200 block of Esma Street on the southeast side.

A man, a woman and two children were trapped in their unit, authorities said. Firefighters said all four were forced to jump off the second floor to escape.

The adults were taken to San Antonio Military Medical Center and the children were taken to University Hospital, treated for burns.

Arson investigators did not reveal what caused the fire. Damages are estimated at around $20,000.