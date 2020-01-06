CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Corpus Christi ISD sent a letter to families about the Pandemic Electronic Benefit Transfer (P-EBT) benefits to buy food.

The application is online, but before applying here's what you need to know.

Who is eligible for P-EBT?

" P-EBT is for children of the ages 5 to 18 years old who received SNAP food benefits for the month of March 2020 and children up to 21 years old who are certified for free or reduced-price meals at school in Texas during the 2019-20 school year. Children that attend a school that offers free meals to all students (Community Eligibility Provision or Provision 2) are also eligible."

How to know if you need to apply.

Families that DID NOT get SNAP benefits for the month of March 2020

Yes, you will need to apply.

The application is open until June 30, 2020.

If you do not currently get SNAP benefits and your child

Families that DID get SNAP benefits for the month of March 2020

You do not need to apply for children ages 5-18. Benefits were loaded onto your

existing SNAP card by May 22.

If you have children under 5 and/or between the ages of 19 and 21, you will need

If you get SNAP benefits and your child is approved for P-EBT, we will put funds on your current Lone Star Card.

According to CCISD "P-EBT is a one-time benefit for families issued through an EBT card (like a debit card)."

Families receive up to $285 per eligible child. You will have one year from the date the benefits were issued to use your P-EBT benefits. P-EBT benefits are non-transferrable.

If you need help filling out the P-EBT application, call 833-613-6220. You can also find more information here.