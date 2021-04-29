Appraiser explains how to protest higher home values and property taxes

The demand in the house market and development across town are among the factors causing an increase in appraisal rates.

Several factors contribute to higher home values in 2021. One of the biggest reasons homeowners saw an increase is because of the demand in the house market.

"Harris County, that's a Houston area, the valley, Cameron, Bexar County, which is San Antonio, Travis County, all those places are booming in value increase," said Ronnie Canales, the chief appraiser at Nueces County Appraisal District.

It's a common trend across the state; home values increasing over the course of the pandemic.

"There's a lot of new construction getting built, which means higher values and a higher economy for all," said Canales.

Locally, Canales said there's also more development occurring across town. A blend of these factors are why the average homeowner will see an increase in the appraisals they received in the mail.

"You might be listing your house for $180,000. People are paying more than $180,000 for that same house, $15,000 to $20,000 more than what it's listed for," said Canales.

Homes in varied price ranges will see value increases this year. If you don't agree with the number, there's a few ways Canales said you can dispute it.

"You can discuss your value, if you can provide to the appraiser, the proper information. If you had damage to your property get a list of that from a contractor," said Canales. "[Entity] hearings is when you can go and listen on and maybe make a suggestion or two as to why it could be up or what could be done. A tax rate will dictate what taxes you will pay at the end of the day," said Canales.