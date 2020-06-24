Aransas Co. Sheriff's Deputy indicted for assault on officer in front of police chief, 2 other law enforcement officers also accused of misconduct

A grand jury found enough evidence to indict the men in separate cases this week. One of those cases dating back two years.

ARANSAS COUNTY, Texas — The Aransas County District Attorney is speaking out about three law enforcement officials who are facing various charges of misconduct.



This after a grand jury found enough evidence to indict the men in separate cases this week. One of those cases dating back two years.



The defendants named in court documents are Salvador Chapa, Chad Brooks, and Austin Cox.

“It is this office's position and duty to find justice for the victims of Aransas county whether law enforcement turns those over or not.” Said Aransas County District Attorney Kristen Barnebey.

Barnebey tells 3News the indictment against Deputy Austin Cox, indicates he is facing a charge of aggravated assault on a public servant.

The alleged crime occurred earlier this month on June 5. Cox is said to have pointed a gun at a Rockport Police Officer. Cox is no longer with the Sheriff's office

“The chief who was at the scene when this crime occurred with Austin cox, and turned that case over to him.” Said First Assistant District Attorney, Kelsey Downing.



“It’s our office responsibility that justice is sought for the Rockport Police Department who had a gun shoved in his chest to get the justice he deserves and to make sure these police officers are held accountable.” Said Downing.



The second case involves former Rockport Police Officer Chad Brooks. Brooks stands accused of tampering with a government record.



According to the indictment in 2018, Brooks allegedly made a false entry into an activity report stating he had worked for 4 hours with the intent to defraud the U.S. Department of Homeland Security.



Just a year earlier Brooks was involved in another situation in which he captured a secret recording during a meeting with Downing as they talked about a case where Brooks allegedly made a mistake during the questioning phase of a trial.



It’s something that created bad blood between police and the District Attorney’s Office and resulted in the District Attorney’s office not accepting cases from the police department.



That has since changed. The District Attorney’s office sighting a stronger relationship with the new Police Chief Greg Stevens who took over the department last year.

The final indictment involves Salvador Chapa who is currently Deputy Chief of the Detention Center in Aransas County. Chapa is accused of obstruction and retaliation.