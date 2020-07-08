Aransas County ISD prepares for the upcoming school year

The district pushed back the first day of school to August 17.

ARANSAS COUNTY, Texas — 3News spoke with Aransas County ISD Superintendent Joey Patek. The district pushed back the first day of school to August 17.

Students will be doing virtual learning only with school administered chrome books for three weeks. Parents will then have the option to send their kids back to the classroom or not.

They can also switch options after the grading period is done. Virtual learning began during the spring semester but since then teachers have undergone additional training.

Patek says this year secondary school students will have a block schedule, so they'll only have up to four classes a day.

“What we've done is go to the block scheduling is limiting instead of transitioning eight times. We're only going to transition four times,” said Patek.