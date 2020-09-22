A conversation with Aransas County ISD: How parents can change their students learning option

Students that are currently in face-to-face instruction have the option to go back to virtual learning if they'd prefer.

ARANSAS COUNTY, Texas — As some schools approach the start of a new grading period parents may have the option to decide whether to have their children go back for in-person instruction.

We spoke with Aransas County ISD Interim Superintendent Tuesday morning on first edition about the second chance for parents to switch the type of learning for their children.



Superintendent Rose Tran says the district posted on their Facebook page to remind parents to report the change before the start of the new grading period.

"We set the cutoff for parents to note their request for change two weeks prior to start of the next nine weeks to allow our principals and administrators to plan for the campus management for those students as we start possibly bringing back more children back to our campuses," said Superintendent Tran.