Aransas County ISD varsity football team self-isolating after player tests positive for COVID-19

The team’s next game will take place Friday, September 18.

ROCKPORT, Texas — One Aransas County ISD varsity football team and coaches are self-isolating after one player tests positive for COVID-19.

The district has begun notifying students and staff who were participating in the game as well as the opposing team they played Friday night in Aransas Pass.

The district stated on Facebook “We will follow UIL, TEA, and DSHS guidance to ensure that steps are taken to appropriately sanitize, contact trace, and monitor the situation.”