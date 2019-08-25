ARANSAS COUNTY, Texas — On a facebook post, the Aransas County sheriff's office advised all residents to be aware of a call from someone posing as an Aransas County Deputy about missing Jury Duty and asking for payment on a warrant.



The Aransas County sheriff's office says the caller is using the name of one of the officers and have a recorded announcement saying it is the Aransas County Sherrifs Office.

They also advised residents to not give any personal or credit card related information and report any calls related to this scam.





