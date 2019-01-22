PORT ARANSAS, Texas — One unknown resident in Port Aransas has a lot of time on their hands because they knitted beanies made for the wooden bollards that cordon off parts of the beach

Tourist can see the knitted beanies on their way to Horace Caldwell Pier.

Currently, it is unknown who the knitter could be, but visitors appreciate the creativity.

"But I was amazed to see how unique the art is and whomever the artist is I'd like to commend them for that because I think it's wonderful to see that. It's nice," Willie Jackson said.