Aransas Pass annual firework show is still happening

Many Coastal Bend cities have postponed or cancelled their fourth of July events, but not Aransas Pass.

ARANSAS PASS, Texas — The City of Aransas Pass will be hosting their annual firework show. The event will take place Thursday, July 2 at 9:15 p.m.

Aransas Pass Police Department posted to Facebook announcing the event will take place at Conn Brown Harbor to minimize the spread of COVID-19.

Saying, “this location will provide the highest visibility for those within a few miles around the harbor.”

The Aransas Police Department informing residents that "Households should remain in the same vehicle - no commingling or wondering about the Harbor." Police also suggesting residents consider parking on the flats to have a front row view.