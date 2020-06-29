Aransas Pass annual firework show is still happening

ARANSAS PASS, Texas — The City of Aransas Pass will be hosting their annual firework show. The event will take place Thursday, July 2 at 9:15 p.m.
Aransas Pass Police Department posted to Facebook announcing the event will take place at Conn Brown Harbor to minimize the spread of COVID-19.
Saying, “this location will provide the highest visibility for those within a few miles around the harbor.”
The firework show will outdoor activities such as food vendors due COVID-19. The Aransas Police Department informing residents that “Households should remain in the same vehicle - no commingling or wondering about the Harbor.” Police also suggesting residents consider parking on the flats to have a front row view.
Aransas Police also saying residents do not have to be at the Harbor to see the show. Residents will be able to hear music and announcements up to one mile away on station FM 90.1.
RELATED: Coastal Bend cities that have postponed or canceled their 4th of July events and celebrations
RELATED: Fourth of July: Firework Safety