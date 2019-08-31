ARANSAS PASS, Texas — The Aransas Pass Police Department announced on Saturday that the suspect involved in an assault caught on a Ring camera has turned himself in.

Police said they've been searching for 23-year-old Jacob Lawler ever since a video showed him assaulting his girl friend on a second story patio, where he dangles her over the banister and drags her down the stairs.

After being instructed by the District Attorney of San Patricio County, APPD said they've secured a 2nd-degree felony warrant against Lawler for attempted murder.

Officials say they plan to file charges against anyone involved in hindering the arrest of Lawler, and if you or someone you know has information about this case, you're asked to contact Tri-County Crime Stoppers to make an anonymous tip at: Hotline: (800)245-TIPS/8477.