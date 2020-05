CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Aransas Pass police department needs help to identify a suspect accused in a hit and run last month.

On April 19 around 10 PM a suspect, in white a t-shirt, was at the gas pumps at a Valero station at West wheeler and 12th street.

Police say the victim pulled up the pump and was getting gas when the suspect rammed the vehicle before speeding off.

If you have any information, you're asked to contact Tri County crime stoppers.